Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 283.11% to Rs 136.35 crore

Net profit of Panorama Studios International rose 40.00% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 283.11% to Rs 136.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

