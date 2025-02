Fermenta Biotech consolidated net profit rises 274.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.10% to Rs 156.47 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech rose 274.72% to Rs 36.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 58.10% to Rs 156.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 98.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.156.4798.9734.0425.3851.4222.4645.3416.0736.919.85

