Government embarks on 100 Days Agenda to fast track India's path to developed nation, says Piyush Goyal

The government is embarking on the next 100 Days Agenda of Transformation to take India on a fast track to developed nation, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal at the 2nd Lokmat Global Economic Convention. The Minister said that in the next 100 days, the government will follow the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th August to take India forward on a fast-tracked pathway, implement the vision of a developed nation by 2047, follow the Panch Prans (Five Pledges) which have been articulated, and ensure that every citizen takes it upon themselves, as a sense of duty, to make India a prosperous and developed nation by 2047. He said that this effort will see the work of 140 crore Indians come together as one team, one family, erasing the colonial mindset, respecting Indias rich history, culture and tradition, and focusing on the unity and integrity of the nation. He stated that no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed nation. Goyal also referred to the global confidence in Indias economic growth, noting experts assessment that India is on course to emerge as the worlds most sought-after consumer market and a top investment destination.

