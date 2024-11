Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore consolidated net profit declines 89.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.90% to Rs 1448.63 crore

Net profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore declined 89.38% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 105.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.90% to Rs 1448.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1663.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1448.631663.212.427.9621.87121.5015.43116.1811.18105.24

