Tata Motors consolidated net profit declines 11.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.74% to Rs 100534.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Motors declined 11.18% to Rs 3343.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3764.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.74% to Rs 100534.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 104444.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.100534.00104444.0012.0913.1811773.0012794.005768.006157.003343.003764.00

