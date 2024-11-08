Atam Valves standalone net profit rises 25.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.60% to Rs 16.92 crore

Net profit of Atam Valves rose 25.76% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.60% to Rs 16.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.9212.7615.4818.732.422.022.271.851.661.32

