Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 2.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales rise 10.78% to Rs 2323.01 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India declined 2.44% to Rs 152.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 155.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 2323.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2096.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2323.012096.95 11 OPM %10.7412.05 -PBDT247.12246.36 0 PBT202.72210.01 -3 NP152.08155.88 -2

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

