Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 2.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India declined 2.44% to Rs 152.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 155.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 2323.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2096.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2323.012096.9510.7412.05247.12246.36202.72210.01152.08155.88

