Fino Payments Bank Ltd, Madras Fertilizers Ltd, Khadim India Ltd and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 June 2024.

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 1020.4 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd crashed 7.28% to Rs 307.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45637 shares in the past one month.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd lost 6.25% to Rs 108.53. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Khadim India Ltd slipped 5.80% to Rs 352.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4236 shares in the past one month.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd corrected 5.04% to Rs 1243.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43294 shares in the past one month.

