Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 70.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 70.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 1053.28 crore

Net profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reported to Rs 70.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 61.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 1053.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1061.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.79% to Rs 41.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.86% to Rs 4050.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5054.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1053.281061.82 -1 4050.915054.93 -20 OPM %8.053.50 -2.347.11 - PBDT84.4129.40 187 65.75315.66 -79 PBT71.6018.65 284 29.13289.09 -90 NP70.72-61.20 LP 41.23146.17 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.90% in the March 2025 quarter

TIL consolidated net profit declines 94.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Envair Electrodyne reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story