Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 70.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.80% to Rs 1053.28 crore

Net profit of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reported to Rs 70.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 61.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 1053.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1061.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.79% to Rs 41.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 19.86% to Rs 4050.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5054.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1053.281061.824050.915054.938.053.502.347.1184.4129.4065.75315.6671.6018.6529.13289.0970.72-61.2041.23146.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News