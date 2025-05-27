Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suvidha Infraestate Corporation standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Suvidha Infraestate Corporation standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 57.78% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Suvidha Infraestate Corporation declined 33.33% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.78% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 57.78% to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.190.45 -58 0.190.45 -58 OPM %31.5835.56 --15.79-44.44 - PBDT0.060.16 -63 -0.030.39 PL PBT0.060.16 -63 -0.030.39 PL NP0.060.09 -33 -0.030.32 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Envair Electrodyne reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit declines 83.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 60.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 29.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 58.40% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story