Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.27% to Rs 177.83 crore

Net Loss of Shalimar Paints reported to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.27% to Rs 177.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 144.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 80.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 73.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 599.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 534.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

177.83144.26599.06534.91-4.13-15.59-9.46-10.13-5.46-22.02-64.39-59.01-9.52-26.42-80.16-73.85-9.52-26.42-80.16-73.85

