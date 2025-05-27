TIL consolidated net profit declines 94.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 223.00% to Rs 101.52 crore

Net profit of TIL declined 94.21% to Rs 9.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 168.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 223.00% to Rs 101.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.87% to Rs 2.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 253.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 371.20% to Rs 315.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

