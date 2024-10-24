Fervent Synergies standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of Fervent Synergies declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.390.32 22 OPM %12.8240.63 -PBDT0.050.13 -62 PBT0.040.12 -67 NP0.040.09 -56
