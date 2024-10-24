Fervent Synergies standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Fervent Synergies declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.390.3212.8240.630.050.130.040.120.040.09

