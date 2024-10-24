Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit declines 83.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.55% to Rs 141.61 crore

Net profit of Asahi Songwon Colors declined 83.71% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 48.55% to Rs 141.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.141.6195.339.535.6610.203.205.39-0.633.8423.57

