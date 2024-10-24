Asahi Songwon Colors consolidated net profit declines 83.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.55% to Rs 141.61 croreNet profit of Asahi Songwon Colors declined 83.71% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 48.55% to Rs 141.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 95.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales141.6195.33 49 OPM %9.535.66 -PBDT10.203.20 219 PBT5.39-0.63 LP NP3.8423.57 -84
