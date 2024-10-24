Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 14.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 16.40 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 14.89% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 16.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.4015.3521.1021.303.863.623.523.272.702.35

