Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 14.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.84% to Rs 16.40 croreNet profit of Gujarat Intrux rose 14.89% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 6.84% to Rs 16.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.4015.35 7 OPM %21.1021.30 -PBDT3.863.62 7 PBT3.523.27 8 NP2.702.35 15
