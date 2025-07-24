Fervent Synergies standalone net profit rises 442.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net profit of Fervent Synergies rose 442.86% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.680.3457.3523.530.390.080.380.070.380.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News