FGP reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of FGP reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.060.05-416.67220.00-0.250.11-0.250.11-0.220.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News