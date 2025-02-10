Syngene International announces change in CEO

With immediate effect 10 February 2025

Syngene International today announced that Jonathan Hunt has stepped down from his role as MD&CEO as well as from the Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities in due course. Consequent to this, the Board has appointed Peter Bains as the CEO Designate of Syngene. Both changes are effective immediately, i.e., 10 February 2025.

Peter Bains has over three decades of experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Peter also served as CEO of Syngene from June 2010 to March 2016 and was instrumental in creating a strong foundation for the business and taking it public in 2015. Peter's deep domain experience, knowledge, and familiarity with the business, together with his leadership acumen makes him eminently qualified to step into this role.

