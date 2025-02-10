Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Board of Chalet Hotels approves acquisition of Mahananda Spa and Resorts

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 10 February 2025

The Board of Chalet Hotels at its meeting held on 10 February 2025 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the acquisition of Mahananda Spa and Resorts, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Mankind Pharma, and owning company of The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas a 141 room hotel at Rishikesh. The Company is in the process of entering into definitive agreements with the parties. The acquisition of 100% stake is at an enterprise value of Rs 530 crore (to be adjusted for net current asset).

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

