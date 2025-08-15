Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit rises 74.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.82% to Rs 28.92 crore

Net profit of Fiberweb (India) rose 74.48% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.82% to Rs 28.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.9224.3422.1615.416.534.825.333.805.062.90

