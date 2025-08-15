Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit declines 22.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.79% to Rs 48.67 crore

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance declined 22.15% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.79% to Rs 48.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 36.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.48.6736.9362.5672.194.736.734.225.923.484.47

