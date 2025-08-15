Panacea Biotec reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.05% to Rs 166.70 crore

Net profit of Panacea Biotec reported to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 44.05% to Rs 166.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 115.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.166.70115.72-0.71-12.093.63-11.06-4.76-19.794.05-15.80

