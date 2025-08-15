Redtape consolidated net profit rises 25.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 464.31 crore

Net profit of Redtape rose 25.98% to Rs 38.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 464.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 441.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.464.31441.8916.5915.5169.7960.4748.7141.5538.6030.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News