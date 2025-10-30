Fidel Softech standalone net profit declines 30.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.17% to Rs 12.00 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech declined 30.38% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.17% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.0013.8214.1721.492.263.232.243.191.652.37

