Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp gains as US arm bags US$715 million pipeline orders

Welspun Corp gains as US arm bags US$715 million pipeline orders

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Welspun Corp added 2% to Rs 924.95 after its US subsidiary has won two major line pipe orders valued at around US$715 million for Natural Gas and NGL pipeline projects in the United States.

With these orders, the US facility now has clear business visibility and continuity until FY28.

The companys consolidated order book has reached a record high of around Rs 23,500 crore, reflecting robust demand and strong project execution capabilities.

Welspun Corp is one of the largest manufacturers of large diameter pipes globally and has established a global footprint across six continents and fifty countries by delivering key customized solutions for both onshore and offshore applications. The company also manufactures Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, TMT (Thermo-Mechanically Treated) Rebars, BIS-certified steel billets, stainless steel pipes and tubes & bars.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 41.2% to Rs 350.42 crore on 13.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,551.49 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Metro Brands launches multi-brand retail platform - MetroActiv

HPCL gains as Q2 PAT skyrockets 507% YoY to Rs 3,830 cr

Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Communications announces strategic partnership with NiCE

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story