Rajratan Global Wire standalone net profit declines 15.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rajratan Global Wire declined 15.73% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.61% to Rs 190.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.190.06152.5213.6717.9620.9223.0316.9119.9312.4814.81

