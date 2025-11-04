Filatex India standalone net profit rises 253.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 1075.93 crore

Net profit of Filatex India rose 253.23% to Rs 47.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 1075.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1049.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1075.931049.107.673.9583.2536.5563.7918.3547.5813.47

