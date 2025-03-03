Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financials shares fall

Financials shares fall

Image
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Financial Services index falling 51.92 points or 0.48% at 10668.63 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, SG Finserve Ltd (down 6.96%), Mufin Green Finance Ltd (down 6.94%),Angel One Ltd (down 6.92%),ESAF Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 6.64%),IIFL Capital Services Ltd (down 5.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (down 5.74%), Fusion Finance Ltd (down 5.68%), Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (down 5.2%), Home First Finance Company India Ltd (down 5.02%), and Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (down 4.8%).

On the other hand, Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd (up 11.19%), Religare Enterprises Ltd (up 4.63%), and REC Ltd (up 4.37%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 519.72 or 1.21% at 42563.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 17.2 points or 0.13% at 13396.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.6 points or 0.03% at 22119.1.

Also Read

Creators of 'No Other Land' urge to end Gaza's ethnic cleansing at Oscars

Upcoming IPO: Pranav Constructions files DRHP with Sebi; details here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex off day's low, down 25pts; Nifty flat at 22,140; Metal, IT lead

PwC India launches programme to mentor 15 startups in blockchain, AI

LIVE news: Delhi Budget session from March 24-26, says CM Rekha Gupta

The BSE Sensex index was down 66.31 points or 0.09% at 73131.79.

On BSE,1031 shares were trading in green, 2994 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil and Gas stocks slide

Energy stocks edge lower

India to become third-largest economy in 2 years: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Barometers trade near flatline; European mrkt open higher

Hyundai Motor sells 58,727 auto units in February'23; records export growth of nearly 7%

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story