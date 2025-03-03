Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 149.58 points or 0.66% at 22423.95 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 3.56%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.86%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.29%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.75%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.64%), and Oil India Ltd (up 0.41%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.81%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.02%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.67%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 519.72 or 1.21% at 42563.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 17.2 points or 0.13% at 13396.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.6 points or 0.03% at 22119.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 66.31 points or 0.09% at 73131.79.

On BSE,1031 shares were trading in green, 2994 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

