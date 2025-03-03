Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India to become third-largest economy in 2 years: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India is set to become the world's third-largest economy within two years, having already reached the fifth position. Speaking at the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave in New Delhi, he highlighted the crucial role of both public and private sectors in economic growth and stressed the importance of self-reliance. He emphasized the need for private sector involvement in the defence industry. Singh also noted the steady rise in Indias per capita income and praised the dedication of Indian soldiers as the nations first line of defence.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

