Hyundai Motor sells 58,727 auto units in February'23; records export growth of nearly 7%

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) said that it has recorded total monthly sales of 58,727 units in February 2025, comprising domestic sales of 47,727 units and export sales of 11,000 units.

The company continued to witness strong performance on export front, recording a 6.8% YoY growth in February 2025.

Tarun Garg, whole-time director and chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India, said: "With a 6.8% YoY growth in export sales in February 2025, we are witnessing increasing global demand for our Made-in-India products, reflecting Hyundais strong acceptance worldwide.

By optimizing exports, we will continue to reinforce HMILs position as a key export hub for Hyundai Motor Company.

On the domestic sales front, despite geopolitical challenges, we remain optimistic that the proposed tax reforms in the Union Budget 2025 and improved liquidity will provide the much-needed demand boost to the market."

Hyundai Motor India is a part of the Hyundai Motor Group, which is the third largest auto original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the world based on passenger vehicle sales in CY23. Manufactures and sells reliable, feature-rich, and innovative four-wheeler passenger vehicles backed by the latest technology. Additionally, parts such as transmissions and engines are also manufactured.

The company had reported 18.6% fall in net profit to Rs 1,160.73 crore on a 1.3% decline in revenue to Rs 16,647.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 2.14% to currently trade at Rs 1692.45 on the BSE.

