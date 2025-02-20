Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Financials stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Financials stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Financial Services index decreasing 27.44 points or 0.25% at 10932.28 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Capri Global Capital Ltd (down 4.08%), ICRA Ltd (down 2.52%),SG Finserve Ltd (down 2.23%),HDFC Bank Ltd (down 2.08%),Mufin Green Finance Ltd (down 2.01%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd (down 1.77%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (down 1.75%), City Union Bank Ltd (down 1.61%), Go Digit General Insurance Ltd (down 1.47%), and Abans Holdings Ltd (down 1.39%).

On the other hand, Fino Payments Bank Ltd (up 5.77%), Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 5.72%), and Master Trust Ltd (up 5.65%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 487.45 or 1.07% at 45943.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 125.99 points or 0.9% at 14128.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.9 points or 0.12% at 22906.

The BSE Sensex index was down 232.42 points or 0.31% at 75706.76.

On BSE,2517 shares were trading in green, 1314 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

