FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 44.43 points or 0.23% at 19003.21 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 7.01%), VST Industries Ltd (down 3.77%),Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 2.6%),Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.45%),Hindustan Foods Ltd (down 2.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 2.23%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 1.88%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 1.69%), Varun Beverages Ltd (down 1.52%), and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 1.45%).

On the other hand, Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 6.52%), BCL Industries Ltd (up 6%), and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 5.27%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 487.45 or 1.07% at 45943.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 125.99 points or 0.9% at 14128.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.9 points or 0.12% at 22906.

The BSE Sensex index was down 232.42 points or 0.31% at 75706.76.

On BSE,2517 shares were trading in green, 1314 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

