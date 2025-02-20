Union Bank of India soars 1.46%, rises for third straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 116.6, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.64% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% gain in NIFTY and a 15.62% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 116.6, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 22896.3. The Sensex is at 75716.6, down 0.29%. Union Bank of India has added around 6.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 4.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5950.9, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 124.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

