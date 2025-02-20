Biocon Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 332.25, down 1.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.26% in last one year as compared to a 3.77% rally in NIFTY and a 9.52% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 332.25, down 1.35% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 22885.7. The Sensex is at 75690.47, down 0.33%.Biocon Ltd has eased around 14.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20820, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

