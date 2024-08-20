Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Financial Services index increasing 60.11 points or 0.54% at 11284.43 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 6.42%), IIFL Securities Ltd (up 5.79%),Sammaan Capital Ltd (up 4.37%),Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 4.34%),Fusion Micro Finance Ltd (up 4.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Angel One Ltd (up 3.47%), Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd (up 3.39%), Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (up 3.06%), CARE Ratings Ltd (up 2.75%), and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 2.69%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, 360 ONE WAM Ltd (down 1.44%), Fino Payments Bank Ltd (down 0.92%), and India Shelter Finance Corporation Ltd (down 0.92%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 156.03 or 0.29% at 54729.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 24.37 points or 0.15% at 16398.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.4 points or 0.34% at 24657.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 294.22 points or 0.37% at 80718.9.

On BSE,2147 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

