Information Technology stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 409.49 points or 0.98% at 42309.74 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 18.03%), Cyient Ltd (up 4.29%),Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 3.33%),D-Link India Ltd (up 3.16%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Coforge Ltd (up 2.24%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 2.12%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.05%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 2%), and Mastek Ltd (up 1.83%).

On the other hand, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 1.72%), Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 1.43%), and Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.41%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 156.03 or 0.29% at 54729.51.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 24.37 points or 0.15% at 16398.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 84.4 points or 0.34% at 24657.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 294.22 points or 0.37% at 80718.9.

On BSE,2147 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

