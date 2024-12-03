Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Financial Services index increasing 83.54 points or 0.72% at 11687.08 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Financial Services index, KFin Technologies Ltd (up 4.12%), Yes Bank Ltd (up 3.78%),Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 3.73%),IFCI Ltd (up 3.54%),Manappuram Finance Ltd (up 3.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Shriram Finance Ltd (up 3.49%), Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (up 3.32%), Union Bank of India (up 3.3%), PNB Gilts Ltd (up 3.2%), and SBFC Finance Ltd (up 3.19%).

On the other hand, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (down 2.86%), JSW Holdings Ltd (down 2.58%), and PB Fintech Ltd (down 2.26%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 475.01 or 0.85% at 56137.72.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 97.54 points or 0.61% at 16117.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.55 points or 0.17% at 24317.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 111.81 points or 0.14% at 80359.89.

On BSE,2386 shares were trading in green, 763 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

