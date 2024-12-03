Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Slips 2.69%

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Slips 2.69%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd has lost 16.34% over last one month compared to 3.5% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd fell 2.69% today to trade at Rs 5602.6. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.87% to quote at 21012.73. The index is down 3.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Varun Beverages Ltd decreased 2.67% and ITC Ltd lost 2.54% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 7.23 % over last one year compared to the 16.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd has lost 16.34% over last one month compared to 3.5% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1032 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4286 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8480 on 16 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2040.05 on 20 Dec 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Protesting farmers continue dharna at Delhi-Noida border; seek compensation for acquired lands

British firms downbeat about China business despite stimulus: Survey

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 400 pts to 80,650; Nifty at 24,400; PSB climbs over 2%

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger steps down in less than 4 yrs after taking helm

Why food delivery platform Swiggy shares hit all time high in trade today?

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story