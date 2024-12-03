Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Slips 2.69%

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd has lost 16.34% over last one month compared to 3.5% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd fell 2.69% today to trade at Rs 5602.6. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.87% to quote at 21012.73. The index is down 3.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Varun Beverages Ltd decreased 2.67% and ITC Ltd lost 2.54% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 7.23 % over last one year compared to the 16.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd has lost 16.34% over last one month compared to 3.5% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1032 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4286 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8480 on 16 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2040.05 on 20 Dec 2023.

