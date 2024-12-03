JSW Steel Ltd Spikes 2.38%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.2%

JSW Steel Ltd has added 4.66% over last one month compared to 0.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd rose 2.38% today to trade at Rs 1012.7. The BSE Metal index is up 1.2% to quote at 31298.57. The index is down 0.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd increased 2.07% and Jindal Stainless Ltd added 1.81% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 26.7 % over last one year compared to the 16.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has added 4.66% over last one month compared to 0.62% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.85% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3794 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 56254 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1063.35 on 04 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 762 on 14 Mar 2024.

