Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Commodities index increasing 50.24 points or 0.67% at 7566.77 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (up 12.19%), Kuantum Papers Ltd (up 6.92%),NMDC Steel Ltd (up 6.69%),MOIL Ltd (up 5.72%),Refex Industries Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GHCL Ltd (up 3.85%), Solar Industries India Ltd (up 3.7%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 3.26%), Star Cement Ltd (up 3.25%), and Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 2.97%).

On the other hand, Ashapura Minechem Ltd (down 2.45%), India Glycols Ltd (down 1.36%), and Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (down 1.09%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 475.01 or 0.85% at 56137.72.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 97.54 points or 0.61% at 16117.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.55 points or 0.17% at 24317.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 111.81 points or 0.14% at 80359.89.

On BSE,2386 shares were trading in green, 763 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

