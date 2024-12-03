Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 431 MW DC solar project at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) (subsidiary of Tata Power) has successfully commissioned the 431 MW DC solar project at Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh. Perceived to be one of India's most cost-effective bids for large-scale solar energy production, the project was won through a competitive bidding process.

Spanning across 1,635.63 acres, the project is India's first solar project site to incorporate cutting edge technology, featuring a unique combination of single-axis trackers and bi-facial modules, thereby, setting a new benchmark for solar energy generation in India. This innovative integration has boosted the efficiency of the entire system by over 15%, enabling peak power supply for extended hours. The project is extremely innovative and was built by successfully overcoming several challenges, including rocky terrain, transmission line readiness, and remote site logistics.

