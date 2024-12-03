Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 431 MW DC solar project at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 431 MW DC solar project at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) (subsidiary of Tata Power) has successfully commissioned the 431 MW DC solar project at Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh. Perceived to be one of India's most cost-effective bids for large-scale solar energy production, the project was won through a competitive bidding process.

Spanning across 1,635.63 acres, the project is India's first solar project site to incorporate cutting edge technology, featuring a unique combination of single-axis trackers and bi-facial modules, thereby, setting a new benchmark for solar energy generation in India. This innovative integration has boosted the efficiency of the entire system by over 15%, enabling peak power supply for extended hours. The project is extremely innovative and was built by successfully overcoming several challenges, including rocky terrain, transmission line readiness, and remote site logistics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Gautam Singhania faces opposition over Raymond Lifestyle's chairman role

Protesting farmers set up camp on Noida-Delhi Highway, awaiting govt talks

Police deployed after Maha villagers urge 're-election' with ballot papers

US retailers aim to cash in on Cyber Monday with high online discounts

Pricol rises 6% on plans to acquire TVS Group firm's injection moulding biz

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story