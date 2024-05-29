Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 18.18 crore

Net profit of Twenty First Century Management Services reported to Rs 16.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 32.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 38.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs -9.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.18-0.35 LP 38.55-9.17 LP OPM %95.602202.86 -85.45197.27 - PBDT17.39-7.69 LP 32.98-17.87 LP PBT17.37-7.71 LP 32.93-17.94 LP NP16.62-7.84 LP 32.17-18.06 LP

