Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Restoration of RoDTEP Scheme for AA, SEZ, and EOU Exports ensures that key contributors to exports are not excluded from critical incentives

Restoration of RoDTEP Scheme for AA, SEZ, and EOU Exports ensures that key contributors to exports are not excluded from critical incentives

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has commended the Government of India for restoring the benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for exports from Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), effective June 1, 2025. The restoration ensures that key contributors to Indias exports are not excluded from critical incentives, especially at a time when global competitiveness and domestic industrial resilience are of utmost importance. ASSOCHAM has consistently advocated for the extension of RoDTEP to all exporting entities, including those operating in SEZs and under AA and EOU frameworks. This move will correct the gap that created cost disadvantages for such units and is aligned with Indias WTO commitments, noted Manish Singhal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex ends 240 pts lower, Nifty below 24,800; VIX slides 2.79%

Australian markets end slightly lower after inflation data

Chinese benchmark ends marginally lower

Julien Agro Infratech reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ARC Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.46 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story