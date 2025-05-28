Restoration of RoDTEP Scheme for AA, SEZ, and EOU Exports ensures that key contributors to exports are not excluded from critical incentives

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has commended the Government of India for restoring the benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme for exports from Advance Authorisation (AA) holders, Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) and Special Economic Zones (SEZs), effective June 1, 2025. The restoration ensures that key contributors to Indias exports are not excluded from critical incentives, especially at a time when global competitiveness and domestic industrial resilience are of utmost importance. ASSOCHAM has consistently advocated for the extension of RoDTEP to all exporting entities, including those operating in SEZs and under AA and EOU frameworks. This move will correct the gap that created cost disadvantages for such units and is aligned with Indias WTO commitments, noted Manish Singhal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM.

