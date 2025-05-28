Government hikes MSP of kharif crops

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for 14 Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26. Government has increased the MSP of Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce.

The increase in MSP for Kharif Crops for Marketing Season 2025-26 is in line with the Union Budget 2018-19 announcement of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times of the All-India weighted average cost of production, The expected margin to farmers over their cost of production are estimated to be highest in case of bajra (63%) followed by maize (59%), tur (59%) and urad (53%). For rest of the crops, margin to farmers over their cost of production is estimated to be at 50%.

The support price for common and A grade varieties of Paddy has been increased by Rs 69 per quintal to Rs 2,369 and Rs 2,389 per quintal, respectively.

For Jowar (Hybrid), the price has been upped by Rs 328 per quintal to Rs 3699 per quintal. For Maize, it is up by Rs 175 per quintal to Rs 2400 per quintal.

In pulses, support price for Tur has been raised by Rs 450 to Rs 8,000 per quintal, while MSP of Urad is up Rs 400 to RS 7,800 per quintal and moong MSP by Rs 86 to Rs 8768 per quintal. For Moong, it is up Rs 86 per quintal to Rs 8768 per quintal.

For Oilseeds, Groundnut MSP is up Rs 480 per quintal to Rs 7263 per quintal. Soybean (Yellow) MSP is up Rs 436 per quintal to Rs 5328 per quintal.

