Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.95% to Rs 20.06 crore

Net profit of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt declined 41.22% to Rs 41.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 69.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 73.95% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 77.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.20.0677.00162.66106.3849.0777.1848.9377.0341.1269.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News