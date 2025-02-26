Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit declines 41.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 73.95% to Rs 20.06 crore

Net profit of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt declined 41.22% to Rs 41.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 69.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 73.95% to Rs 20.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 77.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales20.0677.00 -74 OPM %162.66106.38 -PBDT49.0777.18 -36 PBT48.9377.03 -36 NP41.1269.96 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 22.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.97 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kamarajar Port standalone net profit rises 10.36% in the December 2024 quarter

Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 76.96% in the December 2024 quarter

Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 10.24% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story