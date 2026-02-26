Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit declines 87.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.49% to Rs 9.13 crore

Net profit of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt declined 87.48% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.1320.0667.91162.666.2049.076.2048.935.1541.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News