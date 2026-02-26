Associate Sponsors

Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit declines 87.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 54.49% to Rs 9.13 crore

Net profit of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt declined 87.48% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.1320.06 -54 OPM %67.91162.66 -PBDT6.2049.07 -87 PBT6.2048.93 -87 NP5.1541.12 -87

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

