Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt standalone net profit declines 87.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.49% to Rs 9.13 croreNet profit of Finquest Financial Solutions Pvt declined 87.48% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.1320.06 -54 OPM %67.91162.66 -PBDT6.2049.07 -87 PBT6.2048.93 -87 NP5.1541.12 -87
