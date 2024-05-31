Home / Markets / Capital Market News / First Custodian Fund(I) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

First Custodian Fund(I) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of First Custodian Fund(I) reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 248.94% to Rs 1.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.43% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.05 -40 0.220.28 -21 OPM %2900.00100.00 -1027.27282.14 - PBDT0.86-0.04 LP 2.060.65 217 PBT0.84-0.06 LP 1.960.55 256 NP0.75-0.06 LP 1.640.47 249

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit rises 338.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 8.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Alok Industries receives credit ratings from CARE

Financials stocks rise

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 96.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 189.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Skyweb Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Abhishek Infraventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story