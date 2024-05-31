India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 96.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.26% to Rs 126.32 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides declined 96.47% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.26% to Rs 126.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.99% to Rs 60.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.11% to Rs 680.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 884.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

