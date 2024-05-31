Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 96.47% in the March 2024 quarter

India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 96.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Sales decline 36.26% to Rs 126.32 crore

Net profit of India Pesticides declined 96.47% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.26% to Rs 126.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.99% to Rs 60.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.11% to Rs 680.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 884.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales126.32198.18 -36 680.41884.94 -23 OPM %3.0321.25 -12.7322.25 - PBDT5.9743.50 -86 97.37203.02 -52 PBT2.0140.45 -95 82.30191.64 -57 NP1.0629.99 -96 60.17143.24 -58

