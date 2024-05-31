Abhishek Infraventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Abhishek Infraventures reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

00.4100.63075.6100-0.070.30-0.260-0.070.30-0.260-0.070.30-0.260

